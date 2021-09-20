King County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they believe was struck and injured by the same 15-year-old SeaTac girl charged last week in the July death of a runner near Maple Valley.

Photos released to the media by the sheriff’s office Monday are fuzzy but appear to show a white man wearing a white tank top and a backpack. The pedestrian was struck by the passenger side of a gray Toyota Camry identified as the vehicle involved in the death of Greg Moore, 53, who was fatally hit while out on a run on July 18.

Based on the investigation into Moore’s death, detectives believe the man they’re looking for was hit a day or two earlier and was likely seriously injured, Sgt. Tim Meyer said. The hit-and-run is believed to have occurred somewhere between Des Moines and SeaTac.

“We think he got hit and never reported it,” Meyer said Monday.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the sheriff’s nonemergency line at 206-296-3311 and reference case C21022337.

Advertising

King County prosecutors charged a 15-year-old girl with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run on Sept. 14, accusing her of intentionally hitting the back of Moore’s legs as he ran on the shoulder of Southeast 216th Street, west of 244th Avenue Southeast, outside Maple Valley. Moore was found dead in a ditch with a skull fracture and other injuries consistent with being struck by a car, charging papers say.

The Seattle Times does not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes unless they are charged as adults. Prosecutors do not intend to seek a hearing to have the 15-year-old’s case moved to adult court.

Arrested Sept. 9, the girl remains in custody at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle.