The man was driving east on Interstate 82 in Yakima County when he was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Authorities said he got out, walked to the front of the car and shot himself.
GRANGER, Yakima County — Authorities say a man killed himself during a traffic stop in eastern Washington state.
Washington State Patrol said that 54-year-old James D. Mosley of Boise, Idaho, fatally shot himself in front of troopers about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was driving a silver 2004 Buick Century, going east on Interstate 82 in Yakima County when he was pulled over for a traffic infraction.
Authorities said he got out, walked to the front of the car and shot himself.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Landslide watch: Can experts predict collapse at Washington’s Rattlesnake Ridge?
- Seattle's Women's March: How it unfolded
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating.