Washington State Patrol said that 54-year-old James D. Mosley of Boise, Idaho, fatally shot himself in front of troopers about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was driving a silver 2004 Buick Century, going east on Interstate 82 in Yakima County when he was pulled over for a traffic infraction.

Authorities said he got out, walked to the front of the car and shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating.