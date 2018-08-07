The man walked into the Green Tiki Cannabis shop Monday morning and made off with some product after he pulled out a large, black-colored machete, police say.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington authorities are looking for a man who used a machete to rob a Kingston marijuana shop.

The Kitsap Sun reports police say the man entered the Green Tiki Cannabis shop Monday morning and made off with some product after he pulled out a large, black-colored machete.

It appears that the suspect got into a nearby vehicle and fled.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches (1.68 to 1.78 meters) tall with an athletic build.

