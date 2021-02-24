Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who they said had been kidnapped when a car was stolen from a Renton Safeway Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was found around 2:20 p.m., according to Renton police spokesperson Commander David Leibman.

According to police, she was sitting in a gray 2019 Toyota C-HR in the parking lot of the Safeway, located at 200 South 3rd Street, when someone kidnapped her. Police believe a man wearing a gray jacket stole the Toyota and drove off with the girl inside around 12:55 p.m.

The Toyota was also recovered later Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.