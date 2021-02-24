Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who they said had been kidnapped when a car was stolen from a parking lot near a Renton Safeway Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was found inside the car, which had been abandoned, around 2:30 p.m. near South 160th Street and International Boulevard in SeaTac, said Renton police spokesperson Commander David Leibman. The child was spotted by a customer inside a nearby business, who saw her crying inside the vehicle and notified the business’s employees, who then called 911.

The girl went missing around 12:55 p.m., after her father, who works for a food delivery service, briefly hopped out of the car to pick up an order at a restaurant in the same strip mall as the Safeway, Leibman said. He pulled up outside the restaurant, located in the area of 200 South 3rd Street, and ran in. When he returned, the car — a gray 2019 Toyota C-HR — and his daughter were gone.

Police believe the man who stole the Toyota and drove off with the girl inside was wearing a gray jacket, but they don’t have any more information and are continuing to search for him.

The Toyota was also recovered later Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Renton Police Department at 425-430-7500.