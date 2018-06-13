Authorities have blocked off both northbound and southbound Highway 509 at South 160th street and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Washington State Patrol is looking for at least one person who opened fire on four cars driving on Highway 509 near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported. Authorities have blocked off both northbound and southbound Highway 509 at South 160th street and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

While looking for the source of the gunfire, additional shots were heard by police. A SWAT team is being called in.

