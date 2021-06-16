An Auburn woman was killed earlier this week in a domestic violence homicide in Kent, police said Wednesday.

Kent police officers were called to a hotel in the 22300 block of 84th Avenue South just before midnight on Monday for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, police said.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

When fire crews arrived, they found the woman, 33, unconscious and a man giving her CPR, police said. Crews from Puget Sound Fire took over life-saving efforts, but the woman died at the scene.

Police later determined the woman might have been a domestic assault victim and took the man, a 36-year-old from Auburn, into custody. He was later booked into jail on investigation of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, police said.

The relationship between the man and the woman is not yet clear. No further information about the homicide was immediately available.