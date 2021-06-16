By
Seattle Times staff reporter
An Auburn woman was killed earlier this week in a domestic violence homicide in Kent, police said Wednesday.
Kent police officers were called to a hotel in the 22300 block of 84th Avenue South just before midnight on Monday for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, police said.
Help for domestic-violence survivors
If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline
at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY).
A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website
.
When fire crews arrived, they found the woman, 33, unconscious and a man giving her CPR, police said. Crews from Puget Sound Fire took over life-saving efforts, but the woman died at the scene.
Police later determined the woman might have been a domestic assault victim and took the man, a 36-year-old from Auburn, into custody. He was later booked into jail on investigation of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, police said.
The relationship between the man and the woman is not yet clear. No further information about the homicide was immediately available.
King County Protection Orders
What is a protection order?
A Protection Order is a type of “restraining order” that you, (the petitioner), can file against another person, (the respondent), if you believe you have been a victim of domestic violence by the other person. Because it is a civil order, you can file this type of order even if the police have never been called or there has never been a domestic violence conviction.
For more information, visit the Protection Order website
.
The Protection Order Advocacy Program
(POAP) has two locations:
King County Courthouse
516 Third Avenue, Room C213
Seattle, Washington 98104-2312
206-477-1103
Norm Maleng Regional Justice Center (Kent /South King County)
401 Fourth Avenue, Room 2B
Kent, Washington 98032-4429
206-477-3758