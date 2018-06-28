A man was taken into custody by Auburn police after a woman was shot.

Auburn police are investigating the early morning Thursday shooting death of a woman in what appears to be a domestic-violence incident.

Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of U Street Northwest at 1:23 a.m. for a possible shooting, according to an Auburn Police Department statement.

A male at the scene told police there was a “family dispute inside his residence involving an adult male and adult female.”

The person who called police said he had heard gunshots inside the residence before fleeing.

Officers surrounded the residence and made contact with an adult male who was inside the home. When he came out, police went inside and found the body of a deceased woman, police said.

The man was taken into custody and police said there were no other suspects being sought.