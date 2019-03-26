An Auburn-area woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband, who was shot in their bed as he slept nearly three years ago, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, 46, had claimed that her husband was killed during a burglary of their home, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

However, nothing of value had been taken from the home, the release said.

Sheriff’s detectives later learned the victim’s wife had been having an affair at the time of the homicide, according to the release. They also found dozens of emails between the suspect and her new boyfriend in the weeks leading up to the April 2, 2016, homicide in which the suspect discussed her hatred for her husband and her plan to leave him the weekend that he was killed, the release said.

The woman was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

This post will be updated.