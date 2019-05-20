Auburn police shot and killed a suspect in a domestic disturbance early Monday morning after officers said he refused to drop a knife.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after police were called to reports of an argument at the Palermo at Lakeland Apartments in the 7100 block of Lindsay Avenue Southeast, the Auburn Police Department said in a news statement posted on its Facebook page.

Police said that when officers confronted the man involved in the dispute in the parking lot, a fight broke out between the suspect and police. The man then displayed a knife and ignored orders to drop it, according to police.

“After commands were given to drop the knife, one shot was fired by an officer,” police said. “The male involved is dead at the scene as result of one gunshot wound.”

The involved officers were not injured, police said.

The investigating is being handled by the Valley Investigations Team.