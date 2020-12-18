Auburn police say an officer fatally shot a man Thursday evening after he pointed a gun at officers as he tried to flee arrest.

The shooting happened after police responded to a disabled vehicle on T Street Southeast shortly after 8 p.m., police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

One man connected with the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest, police said, but when they tried to arrest him, he ran.

“Shortly after this foot chase began, the male pointed a handgun toward the pursuing officers,” police said in the post. “One officer shot the male in response to this threat.”

First aid was attempted, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Police said a handgun was found on the ground next to the man.

The shooting is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigations Team, made up of officers from multiple police agencies in the region.

The Auburn Police Department did not immediately release the name of the officer involved in the shooting.