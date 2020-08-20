King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced Thursday morning that his office is charging Auburn police Officer Jeff Nelson with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the May 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey.

Nelson responded to a disorderly-conduct call in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North around 6 p.m. on May 31, 2019, where he encountered Sarey. Sarey had reportedly been kicking and throwing items at cars.

The officer and Sarey got into a physical fight, then Nelson shot Sarey, who died later that night at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Nelson, who is now 41 years old, was also injured but was not shot.

The fatal officer-involved shooting was investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, which is comprised of detectives from the Tukwila, Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton and the Port of Seattle police departments.

Satterberg said his office won’t be seeking to detain Nelson or request bail but will ask a judge to bar Nelson from possessing firearms.

Nelson has an extensive history of using force, including two other fatal shootings and an incident in which he ran a suspect down with his police car, breaking both of the man’s ankles.

Nelson is believed to be the first police officer in the state to be charged with murder under the new legal standard that came into play after 60% of Washington voters approved Initiative 940 in November 2018.

Under the prior, 32-year-old law, county prosecutors had to be able to prove law-enforcement officers acted with “evil intent” – or so called “malice” – when bringing criminal charges. Washington was the only state with such restrictive language.

Satterberg said Thursday it was a virtually impossible standard to prove and as far as he knows, resulted in one officer being charged but then acquitted by a Pierce County jury.

I-940 requires proof that a reasonable officer would have used deadly force in the same circumstance and sincerely believed the use of deadly force was warranted.

The initiative also requires de-escalation and mental-health training for police; requires officers to administer first aid to a victim of deadly force; and requires independent investigations into the use of deadly force.

During Thursday’s video news conference, Satterberg said Nelson radioed for backup but didn’t wait for other officers to arrive and didn’t attempt to de-escalate the situation with Sarey, who was clearly under the influence of drugs, when Nelson decided to arrest him on the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Within 38 seconds of contacting Sarey outside a mini mart, Nelson “went hands on,” delivering seven punches to Sarey’s head and upper body, Satterberg said.

Video-surveillance footage showed Nelson push Sarey up against an outdoor freezer before firing the first shot, which struck Sarey in the torso, said Satterberg, who played video segments to members of the media.

Nelson was charged with second-degree murder for the first round that pierced Sarey’s liver, mortally wounding him, Satterberg said.

“He wasn’t dead yet,” but could be seen reacting “like a guy who was shot mortally,” the prosecutor said.

The investigation showed Nelson’s firearm jammed after the first shot and Satterberg said Nelson cleared the slide before firing a second round, 3.4 seconds later, into Sarey’s forehead.

“This case arises in the context of the defendant’s employment as a patrol officer. While the defendant has no known criminal history, defendant Nelson’s discharge of his firearm in this case is of grave concern,” Larson and Van Olst wrote in charging papers. “To that end, the State requests the court orders that Officer Nelson be prohibited from possessing any and all firearms during the pendency of this case, for work or personal purposes. The effect of this order would be to ensure that until this case is adjudicated Officer Nelson is not in a position where he might have to decide whether to administer deadly force.”

Satterberg said an eye witness to the shooting proved crucial to the investigation.

He explained a jury will likely be asked to consider the reasonableness of each shot and noted under I-940, officers can use deadly force if an individual posed a serious risk of injury or death.

Mark Larson, the prosecutor’s longtime chief criminal deputy who retired in January, has stayed on as a special deputy prosecutor and is prosecuting the case against Nelson alongside Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kathy Van Olst, Satterberg said.

Though Satterberg said his office has been in touch with Nelson’s legal counsel, he did not identify the attorney and The Seattle Times could not immediately determine who is representing the officer.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the brother of Isiah Obet, who was shot and killed by Nelson in 2017, confirmed that the City of Auburn settled a civil-rights lawsuit filed in June for $1.25 million last week, likely in anticipation of the criminal charges filed against the officer on Thursday.

Obet was shot by Nelson during a confrontation on June 10, 2017, after Nelson responded to a report of a man acting strangely, possibly armed with a small knife. Nelson confronted the man at a downtown intersection, where Nelson said the man ran from him and tried to open the door of a nearby vehicle.

The lawsuit alleged Nelson, an Auburn K-9 officer, released his police dog, which latched onto Obet’s arm, despite the fact Obet had been “exhibiting signs of mental distress.” Obet, the lawsuit said, was struggling with the dog and posed no threat to Nelson when the officer drew his .45-caliber service handgun and shot Obet in the chest. The lawsuit states Nelson had a Taser, but chose not to use it. The claim alleges that gunshot likely would not have been fatal. Obet, it says, fell to the ground with the dog still biting his arm.

“Lying on the ground, with a bullet in his torso, and a K-9 having mauled him, Isaiah posed no threat to Defendant Nelson or anyone else,” the lawsuit alleged. “Nonetheless, as Isaiah lay on the ground, Defendant Nelson walked over to Isaiah, aimed his gun at him a second time, and fired a shot directly into Isaiah’s head as he stood above him.”

Nelson was awarded a department “medal of valor” for that shooting.

In 2011, Nelson shot and killed Brian Scaman, 48, during a traffic stop. Scaman threatened an officer with a knife, according to initial media reports.

This story will be updated.