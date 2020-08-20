King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced Thursday morning that his office is charging Auburn police Officer Jeff Nelson with second-degree murder and assault in the May 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey.

Nelson responded to a disorderly-conduct call in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North around 6 p.m. on May 31, 2019, where he encountered Sarey. Sarey had reportedly been kicking and throwing items at cars.

The officer and Sarey got into a physical fight, then Nelson shot Sarey, who died later that night at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Nelson was also injured but was not shot.

The fatal officer-involved shooting was investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, which is comprised of detectives from the Tukwila, Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton and the Port of Seattle police departments.

Nelson has an extensive history of using force, including two other fatal shootings and an incident in which he ran a suspect down with his police car, breaking both of the man’s ankles.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the brother of Isiah Obet, who was shot and killed by Nelson in 2017, confirmed that the City of Auburn settled a civil-rights lawsuit filed in June for $1.25 million last week, likely in anticipation of the criminal charges filed against the officer on Thursday.

Obet was shot by Nelson during a confrontation on June 10, 2017, after Nelson responded to a report of a man acting strangely, possibly armed with a small knife. Nelson confronted the man at a downtown intersection, where Nelson said the man ran from him and tried to open the door of a nearby vehicle.

The lawsuit alleged Nelson, an Auburn K-9 officer, released his police dog, which latched onto Obet’s arm, despite the fact Obet had been “exhibiting signs of mental distress.” Obet, the lawsuit said, was struggling with the dog and posed no threat to Nelson when the officer drew his .45-caliber service handgun and shot Obet in the chest. The lawsuit states Nelson had a Taser, but chose not to use it. The claim alleges that gunshot likely would not have been fatal. Obet, it says, fell to the ground with the dog still biting his arm.

“Lying on the ground, with a bullet in his torso, and a K-9 having mauled him, Isaiah posed no threat to Defendant Nelson or anyone else,” the lawsuit alleged. “Nonetheless, as Isaiah lay on the ground, Defendant Nelson walked over to Isaiah, aimed his gun at him a second time, and fired a shot directly into Isaiah’s head as he stood above him.”

Nelson was awarded a department “medal of valor” for that shooting.

In 2011, Nelson shot and killed Brian Scaman, 48, during a traffic stop. Scaman threatened an officer with a knife, according to initial media reports.

