Police responded Thursday to a report of a suspicious vehicle with its trunk open. Inside, officers found a body wrapped in carpet, according to Auburn police.
Auburn police found a body Thursday inside a vehicle belonging to a man who has been reported missing.
Police responded Thursday morning to a report of a suspicious vehicle with its trunk open in the parking lot of the Lakeland Hills Community Center. In the trunk, officers found a body wrapped in carpet, said Auburn Police Commander Mike Hirman. The vehicle belongs to 27-year-old Hector Galeano, whose father reported him missing Wednesday, Hirman said.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the body. “We did speak to the father Galeano and informed him of potentially horrible news,” the Auburn Police Department said in a statement.
Hirman said it was not clear from what officers saw at the scene how the person had died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police are reviewing cell-phone information and interviewing friends of Galeano to try to “piece together a timeline of where he spent the last several days,” Hirman said.
