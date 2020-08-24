Auburn police Officer Jeffrey Nelson pleaded not guilty Monday morning to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the May 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey.

It was Nelson’s first court appearance since the announcement Thursday that he would face charges in Sarey’s death.

The case marks only the third time in 40 years that a police officer in Washington has been charged for killing someone in the line of duty, and the first time under new police-accountability legal standards approved by voters in 2018. Nelson has an extensive history of using force and has shot and killed two other people in the line of duty.

Nelson killed Sarey on May 31, 2019, after Nelson responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North. He encountered Sarey, who had reportedly been throwing items at cars and kicking buildings. The two got into a physical fight as Nelson was trying to arrest Sarey, and Nelson shot him twice.

Prosecutors have said Nelson didn’t follow his training: Among other things, he didn’t wait for backup to arrive, failed to use less-lethal options like a Taser, and did not use any de-escalation techniques.

Nelson’s attorney, Alan E. Harvey of Northwest Legal Advocates in Vancouver, said last week that they will likely argue that the shooting was in self-defense and that Nelson’s actions were “reasonable under the circumstances.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.