King County prosecutors say a 68-year-old Auburn man died last week from injuries he suffered when his stepson violently shoved him down a flight of stairs.

Matthew Michaud, 24, has since been charged with second-degree murder domestic violence in connection with the death of Danny Olinger and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, court and jail records show.

Michaud has a significant history of treatment for mental-health issues and a long history of violence against his mother, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in charging papers.

“His mother has sought help numerous times for the Defendant’s violence against her. She has tried her best to manage the situation, but the Defendant has demonstrated (he) is a mortal danger to others,” McCoy wrote.

According to the charges:

Just after 6:30 p.m. on April 28, Michaud’s mother called 911 and reported that her husband had been seriously injured by her son inside the family’s Auburn town house. When the first police officer arrived, Michaud charged the patrol car and banged on the driver’s window in a rage with long strands of human hair trailing from his mouth, the charges say. Police later determined the hair belonged to Michaud’s mother.

The officer drove a short distance away so he could get out of the car. As the officer got out, Michaud charged and the officer used a Taser to subdue and handcuff Michaud, say charging papers.

Inside the home, officers found Olinger unconscious in a pool of blood on the tile floor at the base of the stairs. Doctors at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center treated Olinger for severe head trauma, a brain bleed, fractured ribs and a broken collar bone but he died from his injuries early April 29.

In an interview with police, Michaud’s mother told officers her son had been upset earlier in the day for an unknown reason and she took him to his bedroom to try to calm him down, a technique that had worked in the past. But after a couple hours of trying to calm him, Michaud became enraged and his mother feared he would assault her, the charges say. She ran from his bedroom but he caught her and began punching her in the head after she fell. Fearing she was about to be killed, she yelled to her husband for help, according to charging papers.

When Olinger was halfway up the stairs, the charges say Michaud confronted Olinger. Olinger tried to put Michaud in a bear hug but the two men struggled and Michaud grabbed Olinger’s face and shoved him backward, the charges say. Olinger landed on the tile floor with Michaud on top of him. Michaud’s mother attempted to aid her husband, but Michaud was still acting violently toward her, so she ran outside to call 911, the charges say.

Michaud does not have any prior criminal convictions, court records show.