An Auburn man convicted of disseminating more than 2,800 pornographic images of children was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Jeremy James Cherry, 45, was arrested in early 2018 after a joint operation by the Seattle Police Department and Department of Homeland Security found that child porn had been shared from a computer he owned.

Cherry previously served eight years in prison after being convicted in 2001 of raping a child he nannied and attempting to possess child porn.

He underwent sex-offender treatment between 2010 and 2013, but after his community supervision ended, he “began seeking out child pornography again,” according to the Justice Department.

Cherry’s recent arrest was a result of Operation Broken Heart, a nationwide operation conducted last year by 61 joint task forces combating online sexual exploitation of children. The operation investigated more than 25,200 complaints.