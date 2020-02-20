A 40-year-old Lewis County man shot a longtime acquaintance in the face in May 2018, dismembered his body and recruited other people to dispose of the victim’s remains, vehicle and shoes, according to premeditated first-degree murder charges filed against the suspect last week in King County Superior Court.

Born Justin Roy McLeod, the suspect legally changed his name to Two Dogs Salvatore Fasaga, though his new surname is sometimes spelled Fasanga, federal and state court records show. Fasaga has been in federal custody on other charges for nearly a year: He is scheduled to be sentenced in April in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after pleading guilty in January to being a felon in possession of ammunition as part of a plea deal that saw federal prosecutors drop two other firearms charges against him, according to court records.

A $5 million arrest warrant was signed Feb. 14 by a King County Superior Court judge on the murder charge, apparently so that Fasaga will be immediately transferred into state custody once the federal case against him has been resolved.

Fasaga is accused of fatally shooting Paul Snarski — who was also known as “Hound” — late on May 11 or early on May 12, 2018, charging papers say. One of Snarski’s siblings reported him missing to Auburn police May 29, 2018. More than a year later, some of his remains were found in Pierce County.

Snarski, 40, left his Auburn home May 11, 2018 and planned to travel to Oregon to spend that Sunday, which was Mother’s Day, with his mom, charging papers say. He never made it there.

After leaving his home, Snarski left no “footprint” indicating he was alive, an Auburn police detective wrote in the charges: “He has not reported for work, contacted any family members or friends, or picked up his pay check. Snarski has not celebrated any birthday, anniversary or holiday, and did not attend his son’s high school graduation.”

Advertising

But the detective noted that since the start of the missing-person investigation, investigators had heard rumors that Snarski was killed by Fasaga at Fasaga’s property in Onalaska, in unincorporated Lewis County, charging papers say. It’s believed the two men met as teenagers in the mid-1990s when they were incarcerated at Green Hill School in Chehalis, Lewis County, a juvenile-rehabilitation facility for youth found guilty of felony offenses.

Although the charges don’t indicate a possible motive for the killing, they say Snarski and Fasaga were associated, off and on, for more than 20 years. The murder case against Fasaga includes information provided by FBI confidential sources and informants, and other witnesses, the charges say.

Fasaga has a lengthy criminal history but was acquitted of assault, firearm and drive-by shooting charges in 2012, King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Scott O’Toole wrote in charging papers. In that case, a man was shot in the face and lost an eye.

“Witnesses report that he now brags about getting away with the shooting and knowing how to ‘get off’ or get away with similar crimes,” O’Toole wrote.

After Snarski was reported missing, cellular-tower data showed his phone traveled from Auburn down Interstate 5, registering for the last time at nearly 3 a.m. on May 12, 2018 at or near the 5-acre property on View Ridge Road in Onalaska where Fasaga lived with his mother, the charges say.

Based on information from an eyewitness, Fasaga shot Snarski in the face with a distinct .45-caliber handgun in his living room, the charges say.

Advertising

Three months later, in July 2018, federal court records say Fasaga was arrested by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies after he was accused of firing a shot at another driver, then using his Honda Civic to plow into the other driver’s Volkswagen Jetta, pinning it to a guardrail about 6 miles west of Fasaga’s property. At the crash scene, deputies recovered a .45 caliber handgun with the serial number scratched out, the federal records say. It is that handgun, now in the custody of the FBI, that is believed to be the weapon used to kill Snarski, according to the King County charges.

The Lewis County criminal case against Fasaga was dismissed in December 2018 after prosecutors had difficulty getting in touch with the alleged victim, The (Centralia) Daily Chronicle reported. Fasaga was apparently released from custody at that time.

Then on April 16, 2019, federal prosecutors charged Fasaga with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, in connection with the .45-caliber handgun found at the Lewis County crash scene, court records show. Fasaga was arrested two days later by the FBI; he was later charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition after a .22-caliber round for a long rifle was found in his pocket, the records say. He’s been in federal custody since then, and is now at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Cadaver dogs and scientists from the State Patrol Crime Lab searched Fasaga’s property, the King County murder charges say. The scientists noticed a suspicious stain on the floor in the home’s main living area and determined human blood had seeped into the subfloor and joists, according to the charges. DNA from the blood was later matched to Snarski’s DNA.

According to witnesses, Fasaga dismembered Snarski after killing him and recruited other people to dispose of Snarski’s remains, vehicle and shoes, the charges say.

Two months after Snarski was killed, his vehicle was found abandoned at a Federal Way apartment complex, the charges say. A year later, in June 2019, Snarski’s shoes were found in unincorporated Thurston County near Fasaga’s grandmother’s house along with a latex glove containing Fasaga’s DNA, according to the charges.

A person identified as one of Fasaga’s “associates” also told detectives that Fasaga had asked him to dispose of a large, plastic container containing what Fasaga claimed was a “dead dog.”

“It’s worth noting that Snarski’s street name is ‘Hound’ and more people know him as Hound than Snarski,” the Auburn police detective wrote in the charges.

The associate told police that after he dumped the container in Federal Way, he later relocated it to a remote spot in Pierce County, and in July, police found human skeletal remains there, the charges say.

“It was determined that the remains recovered consisted of almost an entire human torso, but a torso only. The person had been decapitated and dismembered by what appears to have been some type of saw,” the detective wrote.

DNA from the bones was matched to Snarski’s DNA, the charges say.