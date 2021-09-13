A 25-year-old Auburn man is suspected of fatally shooting his older brother at an Auburn park early Saturday and then killing two other men minutes later in a head-on collision, according to Auburn police. He remains in critical condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. at Les Gove Park, killing a 28-year-old man, said Kolby Crossley, an Auburn police spokesman. Witnesses drove the victim to Auburn MultiCare Hospital, where he died.

But police didn’t learn about the shooting until after officers responded to the two-car collision, which occurred at 12:20 a.m. on 15th Street Northwest, near M Street Northwest, according to a news release on the police department’s Facebook page. The crash site is about three miles northwest of the park, near Highway 167.

The shooting suspect was driving a Porsche Cayenne westbound on 15th at high speed when traffic cameras show he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Honda Accord, the news release says. Police were not pursuing the Cayenne at the time of the crash.

Killed were James Davis, 26, of Auburn, and his passenger, Bobby Sisouvong, 27, of Lacey, according to police. Both died at the scene.

Davis and Sisouvong died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not release the identity of the shooting victim Monday.

The families of Davis and Sisouvong have both set up GoFundMe campaigns to help cover funeral expenses.

The Cayenne driver and his 23-year-old female passenger were both taken to Harborview; he was in critical condition as of Monday morning while she was in stable condition, the release says. A firearm was found at the crash scene, but police haven’t yet determined if it was the gun used in the shooting, Crossley said.