Federal Way police say a fleeing Auburn man allegedly tried to steal a car before breaking into an unoccupied house and hiding. He died in a shootout after a nine-hour standoff.

A 36-year-old Auburn man was fatally shot Wednesday night by officers after a nine-hour standoff that ended when police say he shot at them, according to Federal Way police.

The confrontation began Wednesday morning when police were called to the 28200 block of Military Road South in response to a report of a hit-and-run, police said.

Witnesses reported that the male driver and a female passenger fled from the collision on foot, ran into a nearby neighborhood and tried to steal a vehicle parked at a residence in the 28100 block of 28th Avenue South, police said in a statement released Thursday.

When officers arrived, the man left the vehicle and broke into the unoccupied residence, police said. The woman was taken into custody by officers.

“Officers set a perimeter and attempted to call the male out of the residence,” the statement said. “He refused to comply. It was during this time that we were notified there were weapons in the residence and the male may have armed himself with a firearm. Having this additional information warranted a SWAT call out.”

Valley SWAT and negotiators responded to assist, police said.

The Federal Way Police Department said negotiators and SWAT team members tried to contact the man.

More than nine hours after the incident began, SWAT officers entered the residence in an attempt to find the man.

“After a slow and methodical search the male was located in a crawlspace,” police said. “The male fired his weapon at the SWAT officers, who were forced to return fire.”

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the man died from a shot fired by police or if the shot was self-inflicted. Police did not report any injuries to the officers at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Valley Investigation Team.