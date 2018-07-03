According to Auburn police, the 48-year-old suspect said he shot his girlfriend because she was cheating on him, using voodoo on him, and arranging for a sniper to kill him.

Evangeline Dasalla sent a text message to her 22-year-old son early Thursday, telling him to get out of their Auburn house, moments before her longtime boyfriend shot her once in the back of the head, according to King County prosecutors.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Kenneth Thomas, 48, with second-degree murder domestic violence. Prosecutors, noting they believe Thomas has significant assets and ties outside the state, successfully argued for him to be held in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show.

Dasalla’s son was in his bedroom and heard his mother and her boyfriend arguing, then received his mother’s text message around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, telling him to leave, according to Auburn police. As he was leaving the house, police say the son heard two gunshots and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Officers surrounded the house, in the 1100 block of U Street Northwest, and demanded over a loudspeaker for anyone inside the house to come out, charging papers say. Thomas walked out the front door and was arrested.

Inside, officers found Dasalla, 46, dead on the floor of the master bedroom, say the charges. An autopsy later confirmed that Dasalla had been shot once in the back of the head. A second bullet was shot into the bedroom floor and was later recovered from a crawl space, the charges say.

Dasalla and Thomas had dated for nine years and lived together in Thomas’ house with Dasalla’s son.

According to police, Thomas told detectives he is originally from Louisiana and was previously a sharpshooter in the Army, charging papers say. In an interview with police, Thomas said he is unemployed, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but hadn’t been taking his medication, and was stressed over money, say the charges.

Police say Thomas accused Dasalla of cheating on him, using voodoo on him, and arranging for a sniper to kill him, according to charging papers.