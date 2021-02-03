An Auburn man and key member of the far-right group the Proud Boys has been arrested and charged for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Ethan Nordean, a 30-year-old bodybuilder known in far-right circles by his alias, Rufio Panman, faces multiple criminal counts in the District of Columbia, including disorderly conduct, obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, and knowingly and violently entering a restricted building, according to a criminal complaint.

Nordean, who is set to appear in federal criminal court in Seattle this afternoon, faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Charging documents identify Nordean as the self-described “Sergeant of Arms” of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, a group that calls itself a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Just before the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, Nordean was widely captured in videos and photographs as Proud Boys and other pro-Trump demonstrators rallied. One video taken by Eddie Block, a Proud Boys livestreamer, prominently featured Nordean speaking through a bullhorn and marching at the head of the group as it marched to the Capitol before a mob breached the building.

“It is further alleged that Nordean was among those who entered the U.S. Capitol building after rioters, including certain persons associated with the Proud Boys, forced entry into the Capitol by means of destruction of Federal property,” according to a Justice Department statement issued Wednesday.

In the days leading up to the insurrection, authorities allege Nordean also posted on social media “certain indications of an intent to organize a group that intended to engage in conflict,” the statement said.

On Dec. 27, Nordean posted a message asking for donations of “protective gear” and “communications equipment,” and on Jan. 4, he posted a video captioned, “Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us,” federal authorities say.

Nordean, a married father of one, lives on the same tree-lined suburban street in Auburn as his parents, about a 10-minute drive from Flaming Geyser State Park. An avid body-builder, he was selling protein powder through a since-dissolved business called Bangarang Elite Supplements three years ago — about the time he started showing up at right-wing rallies in mid-2017, according to extremist watchdog groups.

Late last year, Nordean and his wife launched a new retail company, Rebel Life, state business records show. Shopify recently stopped hosting Nordean’s shop, after receiving complaints from people monitoring Nordean and other Proud Boys on Parler.

Nordean’s father, Michael Nordean, who owns and runs two restaurants — Wally’s Chowder House in Des Moines and Wally’s Drive-In in Buckley — has publicly disavowed his son’s extremism and ties to the Proud Boys. In June 2020, the elder Nordean posted a lengthy statement to his restaurants’ website calling his son’s beliefs “misguided” and noting, “Ethan no longer works for our restaurants.”

Amid scrutiny of his son following the deadly insurrection, Michael Nordean issued another brief statement last week through a publicist hired by the family: “We absolutely do not support the actions of Ethan or the extremist group he belongs to,” it said.

Extremist watchdog groups began taking notice of Nordean in the summer of 2017, when he started showing up at rallies in Seattle and Portland staged by the far-right Patriot Prayer group.

Nordean’s celebrity in right-wing circles took off after a Proud Boys rally in Portland in June 2018 disintegrated into a street brawl between the group and antifascist counter-protesters.

When one black-clad activist swung a baton at him, Nordean appeared to knock the man out with one punch, a video that captured the moment shows. The Proud Boys quickly created a meme featuring the image of Nordean’s knockout blow that went viral. Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes posted a loop of it on social media and hailed the punch as “the turning point in our war against antifa,” reported Dave Neiwert, an author and journalist who writes about the radical right for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Soon after, Nordean was named “Proud Boy of the Week” on the group’s Facebook pages and landed a guest spot on Alex Jones’ InfoWars broadcast. Nordean used the appearance to help recruit new members to the Proud Boys.

“If you want to get involved, there’s no better time than now,” Nordean said on InfoWars. “Get involved, find your local chapter, hit him up.”

Nordean’s alias, “Rufio Panman,” soon began showing up on the Proud Boys’ leadership lists, and he started taking an active role in organizing rallies and events for the group, said Devin Burghart, Seattle-based president of the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights.

The day before the Capitol riot, Nordean posted a message of forewarning, according to charging papers.

“It is apparent now more than ever, that if you are a patriot, you will be targeted and they will come after you, funny thing is that they don’t realize is, is we are coming for them,” Nordean wrote, according to the charging papers. “You’ve chosen your side, black and yellow teamed with red, white and blue against everyone else.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.