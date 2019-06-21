King County prosecutors say a 33-year-old woman was held against her will for months in a dilapidated trailer near Auburn, where she was beaten and raped nightly by her boyfriend.

Jonathan Moses, 39, was charged this week with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment, all alleged crimes of domestic violence, court records show. He is also accused of pummeling the victim’s stomach last summer, causing her to have a miscarriage.

Moses was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center on June 12 and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

“The doctors told her mother they were surprised that the victim was not dead, given the medical state she was in with kidney and liver failure, multiple infections and injuries. The victim reported months of torture, including daily assaults and rapes, threats to kill and withholding basic medical attention and food,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Angela Kaake wrote in charging papers. “The condition of the trailer the victim was held in was horrendous — no bathroom, no stove, inhabited by fleas and rodents, with heroin residue on the walls from the defendant smoking heroin inside.”

The trailer was parked in the 36900 block of 148th Avenue South on trust lands owned by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in unincorporated King County outside of Auburn, court and property records show. The rape case against Moses was investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office, which is contracted by the tribe to provide police services in unincorporated areas.

According to the charges:

The woman was admitted to the intensive-care unit (ICU) at Auburn general hospital on June 3, after she was “dumped” off by her boyfriend of nearly two years. He apparently “only drove (her) to the hospital because he thought she was dying,” the charges say.

A little over a week later, the woman’s mother called police to report the abuse and a sheriff’s deputy went to the hospital to interview the victim.

The woman reported that she had been held against her will since March, ever since her boyfriend had pushed her down and broken her ankle. Unable to walk, the woman said her boyfriend wouldn’t allow her to leave the trailer and dragged her around by her hair. He withheld food, took away her cellphone and ID, would block the door from outside so she couldn’t leave when he wasn’t there, and made her use a bucket as a toilet. He also repeatedly beat and raped her and used pillows to suffocate her, say the charges.

When a detective went to the hospital a few days later, the woman was still in the ICU with dark bruises on her arms and legs.

The woman told the detective “Jonathan threatened to kill her all the time and she was truly afraid he would,” the charges say. She also told the detective she was four months pregnant when her boyfriend “beat the child out of her” in August, according to the charges.

In May, the woman’s mother contacted sheriff’s deputies to conduct a welfare check after receiving text messages from her daughter that she was being raped and held against her will, say charging papers. But when deputies went to the trailer, the woman claimed her mother called 911 because she didn’t like the woman’s boyfriend.

Later asked about that incident in the hospital, the woman told the detective her boyfriend was “giving her the look” and said she would be beaten if she said anything to police, the charges say.