A 43-year-old Auburn man was arrested on investigation of harassment after leaving a voicemail Tuesday morning threatening to kill Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, according to Seattle police.

Police traced the call to Durkan’s office from an Auburn home in the 4800 block of South 292nd Street, and arrested the man there.

“The Seattle Police Department will fully investigate any threat made against any public official and will work with prosecutors to ensure they are held responsible,” the department said in a statement. “SPD detectives have previously investigated several other unrelated threats against City Council members.”

A Seattle firefighter was arrested in February and accused of emailing threats to City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. Prosecutors said he posed as a colleague to send the threats after a “history of negative interactions” with that colleague.