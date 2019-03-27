King County prosecutors charged a 49-year-old woman with first-degree murder domestic violence on Wednesday for allegedly shooting her husband while he slept nearly three years ago.

Julie Ianniciello, who was booked into jail under her maiden name, Julie Shuffelen, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Kent produce company previously owned by her late husband, Thomas Ianniciello, according to jail and court records.

Following Julie Ianniciello’s arrest, detectives searched her house near Auburn and found tens of thousands of dollars in cash in her bedroom, money family members told police she’d been stockpiling “in case of an emergency,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in the charges.

Julie Ianniciello is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.

King County sheriff’s detectives uncovered dozens of emails showing Julie Ianniciello was having an affair with a co-worker and planned to leave her husband the weekend he died, the charges say. She told investigators her husband was killed during a burglary on April 2, 2016, but detectives found electronics, cash and other valuables inside the couple’s house that hadn’t been touched, say charging papers.

According to the charges:

Thomas and Julie Ianniciello had been married for 16 years and had two daughters together, now 19 and 17. Thomas Ianniciello also had an older daughter from a previous relationship who lived with the family in the 4000 block of 340th Street.

Around 9:45 p.m. on April 2, 2016, Julie Ianniciello and her two daughters were getting ready to pick up the eldest daughter from work in Federal Way when Ianniciello went back inside the house for five to 10 minutes while her daughters waited in a running vehicle outside.

It is during that time window that Julie Ianniciello is accused of killing her husband, say the charges.

She and her daughters then made stops at her parents’ house and a local Walmart store before picking up the eldest daughter and returning home, say the charges. That’s when Julie Ianniciello called 911 to report finding her husband dead.

Detectives found 47-year-old Thomas Ianniciello in bed with a close-range gunshot wound to the right side of his head. A fired 9 mm bullet was dug out of the wall and was later matched to other 9 mm rounds found inside the house that had been cycled through the same handgun, say charging papers.

That finding by scientists at the State Patrol Crime Lab “is consistent with the firearm used to kill Thomas Ianniciello being associated with the residents of the house rather than an unknown intruder,” the charges say.

Detectives used cell phone records to eliminate Julie Ianniciello’s boyfriend as a suspect in Thomas Ianniciello’s death.

The charges include excerpts from several emails between Julie Ianniciello and her boyfriend, in which they profess their love for each other and discuss her plans to leave her husband.

Julie Ianniciello was interviewed several times by detectives, most recently in January, the charges say. During that interview, detectives say Ianniciello claimed she was going to end the affair in order to work on her marriage, an assertion that is contradicted by the emails she wrote her boyfriend in the weeks before her husband’s death, according to charging papers.