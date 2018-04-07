Share story

Seattle Police arrested two suspects who attempted to hide on the roof of a house they tried to burglarize Friday night.

A woman who was housesitting in Queen Anne at the 1500 block of Gilliam Drive West called 911 after she realized there were burglars inside the home when she arrived before 10 p.m.

Authorities searched and found a man and a woman hiding on the roof and booked them into King County Jail for investigation of burglary.

Jonathan Martin: 206-464-2605 or jmartin@seattletimes.com