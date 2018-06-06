A man was arrested for investigation of second-degree "malicious explosion of a substance" in Federal Way, though detectives are trying to figure out how it happened.
A man was arrested after an SUV explosion rocked a Federal Way neighborhood.
KOMO-TV reports that it happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Neighbor Tony Wilson told KOMO that that he went outside to find his sidewalk littered with pieces of the SUV and part of his yard were on fire.
South King Fire & Rescue says there are no reports of injuries.
Most Read Local Stories
- Slaying the 'sleeping dragon': Seattle police change tactics to counter traffic-blocking protesters
- Immigrant-rights activists taken into custody for blocking Second Avenue in downtown Seattle
- 'Big blow' marks end for Seattle glass studio set to make way for apartments WATCH
- Teen, fatally shot in Seattle park, hoped to become a Marine
- Howard Schultz, 2020? We in Seattle know he'd be a lamb to the slaughter | Danny Westneat
Police say a man was arrested for investigation of second-degree “malicious explosion of a substance.”
Detectives are trying to figure out how it happened.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.