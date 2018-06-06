A man was arrested for investigation of second-degree "malicious explosion of a substance" in Federal Way, though detectives are trying to figure out how it happened.

A man was arrested after an SUV explosion rocked a Federal Way neighborhood.

KOMO-TV reports that it happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Tony Wilson told KOMO that that he went outside to find his sidewalk littered with pieces of the SUV and part of his yard were on fire.

South King Fire & Rescue says there are no reports of injuries.

Police say a man was arrested for investigation of second-degree “malicious explosion of a substance.”

Detectives are trying to figure out how it happened.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.