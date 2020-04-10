At least two people were injured in a shooting near Powell Barnett Park in Seattle’s Central District Friday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of 28th Avenue around 8:30 p.m., said Seattle fire spokesman David Cuerpo.

Two people — a man approximately 25 years old and a woman approximately 30 years old — were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, Cuerpo said.

Seattle police might have more information about a third possible patient who self-transported to a hospital, he said.

No further information was immediately available.