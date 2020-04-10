Three people were injured in a shooting near Powell Barnett Park in Seattle’s Central District on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of 28th Avenue around 8:30 p.m., said Seattle fire spokesman David Cuerpo.

Two people — a man approximately 25 years old and a woman approximately 30 years old — were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, Cuerpo said.

A third victim later self-transported to Harborview, said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud. He didn’t have any more details about the third person.

The department’s gang unit is investigating the incident, Michaud said. No arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.