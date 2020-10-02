Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that injured at least four people in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of 59th Avenue South for reports of gunshots, Seattle police tweeted around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been grazed by a bullet, police said.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson confirmed crews treated a teenage girl for “minor injuries.”

According to police, three others also arrived at Valley Medical Center in Renton for gunshot injuries.

No further information about what prompted the shooting was immediately available.

