At least two people were killed in four separate shootings in and around Seattle’s downtown area early Sunday morning, according to Seattle police.

Though police initially reported that three people died, a later tweet indicated that one victim may have been counted twice, and police are working with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), Harborview Medical Center and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to verify the number of deaths.

At 1:48 a.m., Seattle police officers responded to a fight disturbance at First Avenue and Blanchard Street and by the time they arrived, one person had been fatally shot, Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said in a one-minute video posted on Twitter.

Then at 2:33 a.m., officers responded to multiple shootings in Pioneer Square, just as more than 300 people were leaving a nightclub, Diaz said. Five people were shot and two of them died, he said.

The address on the fire department’s online list of call outs corresponds to Trinity Nightclub.

While that investigation was underway, officers responded to a shooting at 12th Avenue and South Main Street in the Chinatown-International District, according to Diaz. A victim showed up later at a hospital, he said.

At 4:42 a.m., Seattle police responded to a shooting at Cal Anderson Park, in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue on Capitol Hill. It was not clear whether people were injured in that shooting.

“This is what we’ve been talking about, the uptick in gun violence in 2020 into 2021,” Diaz said in the video posted to Twitter. “We’ve got to figure out a way to get the guns off the streets.”

