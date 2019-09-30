A 20-year-old man was shot and critically injured in a Renton shopping-center parking lot Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department.

The man was found lying next to his car in the 300 block of South Grady Way with multiple gunshot wounds around 4 p.m., according to a statement from the police department. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in critical condition Monday evening, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

A witness told police that a man stood next to the victim’s car and fired into the car before running away, police said. Witnesses also told police that two cars — a red truck and a black sedan with black tape covering the rear passenger window — drove from the parking lot, but it’s not clear if the drivers were connected to the shooting.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, according to the statement.

This post was updated Monday night, as the Renton Police Department clarified that the shooting was not a drive-by and that the victim is 20, not 19, as the department previously stated.