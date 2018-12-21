Prosecutors dropped the charge when the alleged victim wasn't available to assist in the case.

A misdemeanor assault charge brought against a Seattle police officer accused of punching a man in the face during an arrest has been dismissed after the alleged victim couldn’t be found, leaving prosecutors with a damaged case.

The officer, Martin Harris, was charged June 1 with fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, in the March 5 incident, which was captured on police body-camera video.

The video, recorded on a second officer’s body camera, shows a confrontation between Harris and the alleged victim Paul Ensley, that quickly escalated. Harris, a 20-year veteran, was also wearing a camera, but it appeared to be pressed against the man during a struggle.

Harris’ commanders filed a complaint with the department’s Office for Police Accountability (OPA) for an alleged use of force violation. OPA referred the case to Seattle police detectives for a criminal investigation, which led to the filing of the assault charge by the City Attorney’s Office.

The charge was dismissed Oct. 22.

On Dec. 10, Ensley was arrested on the bench warrant and booked into the King County Jail for failure to appear in court on a driving while under the influence charge.

But because the case against Harris had been dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can’t be retried, Ensley’s arrest doesn’t allow prosecutors to move forward, said Dan Nolte, spokesman for the city attorney’s office.

Nolte, said in an email that “despite our best efforts to contact the alleged victim, make him available for defense interviews, and complete the proper preparation for trial, the City was unsuccessful in making contact. There was a bench warrant out for the alleged victim in an unrelated criminal charge, and no one had success in finding him before trial.

“Missing the primary material witness further complicated an already difficult case to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Thus, after careful consideration, the decision was made to dismiss the case,” Nolte added.

According to a police report, Harris and another police officer responded to the First United Methodist Church at Second Avenue and Denny Way at 12:40 p.m. on March 5, where Ensley was outside yelling and gesturing at passing vehicles. Church employees had locked the doors, barring other people from entering, the report says.

When Harris and the other officer arrived, Harris introduced himself, notified the man he was being audio- and video-recorded, and told the man he was being asked to leave private property, the report says.

When the 28-year-old asked why he was being asked to leave, Harris asked for his ID, and the man responded that the officer “looked kinda drunk,” says the report, which notes there is no evidence Harris had been drinking.

“Officer Harris then began demanding … (the man’s) ID and grabbed hold of him,” the report says.

The officer hooked his arm around the man’s neck in an apparent effort to take him to the ground and repeatedly yelled at the man not to bite him, according to the report. The man ducked his head to his chest to stop Harris from getting an arm around his neck and yelled for the officer to stop putting his arm in the man’s mouth, the report says.

The second officer came to assist Harris, who struck the man twice in the right eye with a closed fist, the report says.

The man was taken into custody and charged with obstructing an officer and misdemeanor assault, though the police report suggested that the man didn’t bite Harris. The report said Harris did not have probable cause to arrest the man.

David Allen, Harris’ attorney, said Friday that his client was not trying to arrest Ensley, but to search him for weapons. He said Harris’ reaction in the video indicates he was bitten.

Harris, in his report on the incident, wrote that the man was “menacing” church employees and had “approached staff in what they described as a threatening manner, lunging toward them,” according to the police report.

In later interviews with the detective assigned to investigate the case, the church employees refuted those claims. The employees said they called police because the man was agitated, possibly a threat to himself, and likely to scare away other clients, the police report says.

Allen said when he spoke to church workers, they described Ensley as scary, aggressive and mentally unstable.

“We ask the police to do a very hard or impossible job by providing police services to protect people,” Allen said. “But at the same time we don’t back them up when it becomes … politically sensitive, as this was,” Allen said.

The case has been referred back to the OPA, which is investigating to determine if Harris violated department policy, said Andrew Myerberg, OPA’s civilian director.

Harris was placed on administrative leave sometime after the incident and remains on that status while OPA investigates.

Ensley spent 15 days in the King County Jail as a result of the March 5 incident before posting $1,000 bail, jail records show. According to court records, the misdemeanor charges against him were dismissed on April 12.