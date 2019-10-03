Nearly 28 years after 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough was found strangled on the campus of Federal Way High School, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of her suspected killer, a 55-year-old Covington man.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said during a news conference Thursday that his office would file first-degree murder charges against the suspect and would seek $2 million bail.

In February 2018, sheriff’s detectives released composite drawings of what Yarborough’s killer likely looked like, based on male DNA found at the crime scene. The evidence had been sent to a private lab in Virginia that specializes in DNA phenotyping, which is predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA.

Based on the killer’s genetic markers, it was determined Yarborough’s killer is of Northern European descent. A 2012 DNA analysis found the killer is a distant relative of Edward and Samuel Fuller, who crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower in 1620, but the lead was ultimately a dead end.

According to the sheriff’s investigation:

On a cold Saturday morning in December 1991, Yarborough drove to Federal Way High School and parked in the back parking lot. She and other members of her drill team were to board a bus for an event at Juanita High School in Kirkland.

She arrived early — a witness saw her pull in around 8:10 a.m., though the bus wasn’t to depart until 9. At 8:20 a.m., another witness noticed her car engine was warm, despite the frigid temperatures.

Then around 9:15 a.m., two brothers were cutting through the campus on their way to the store when a man stepped out of the bushes. Both boys got a good look at him before he walked away. The boys saw Yarborough’s body and ran home and told their parents.

One parent called 911 while the other parent walked back with the brothers to the crime scene.

Yarborough’s body was found maybe 100 yards from her vehicle, and there was no reason for her to have walked in that direction, which means she was either lured or dragged to her death, police believe.

Ted Boe was a 15-year-old sophomore and knew Yarborough, who was a year older, enough to say “hi” to her in the hallways at school.

“She was a popular girl … an all-American girl, so to speak,” with beautiful red hair and an ever-present smile, said Boe, a former detective and now Burien’s police chief.

