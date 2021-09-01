Law enforcement officers on Tuesday night found, uninjured, the armed man who fled into a Deer Park campground, according to an emailed Olympic National Park statement.

The man was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility around midnight with a federal charge equal to a state felony, according to the county jail roster. He was then transferred to Tacoma at around 7 a.m., where he awaits formal charges. The Seattle Times generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

Parts of Olympic National Park were initially closed Sunday night following reports of an armed man. While Hurricane Ridge Road has reopened, Deer Park Road and Obstruction Point Road are still closed to the public.

Hurricane Ridge Road is now open. Deer Park Road and Obstruction Point Road will remain closed at this time due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Call the Road & Weather hotline at 360-565-3131 for updates. — Olympic NPS (@OlympicNP) September 1, 2021

The Clallam County Sheriff’s office said in a news release posted to Facebook Monday that there was information to suggest the individual in question had been using drugs and was suffering from possible mental duress.

The investigation remains ongoing.