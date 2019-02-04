Deputies were unsuccessful in using a Taser to subdue the man. A deputy fired shots at the man, but it is unknown whether he suffered injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

An armed man barricaded himself in a White Center Subway around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

All employees are safe and deputies did not suffer injuries, sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Deputies came into contact with the man, who was armed with a knife, when responding to a domestic violence call at the Little Caesars in the 10400 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, Abbott said.

Deputies were unsuccessful in using a Taser to subdue the man. A deputy fired shots at him, but it is unknown whether he suffered injuries, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have been in communication with the man, and a SWAT team and hostage negotiators were headed to the scene, Abbott said.

The stretch of 16th Avenue Southwest near the scene is closed.

