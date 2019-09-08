An armed 24-year-old man was killed by Tacoma police early Sunday during a traffic stop, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Portland Avenue.

It was not immediately clear why the officer pulled the man over, but some kind of altercation took place.

“There was a physical altercation, the suspect had a weapon and was shot,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

A new state law prevents law-enforcement agencies from investigating their own officer-involved shootings, which is why the Sheriff’s Department will look into the Tacoma shooting.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

A handgun allegedly belonging to the man was recovered at the scene.

He had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting, Troyer said.

The 33-year-old officer was not injured. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The officer has been with the Tacoma Police Department for four years.