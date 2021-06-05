An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was trying to break into his house early Saturday, according to police.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 19800 block of 106th Avenue for a call of a burglary in progress and shots fired about 4 a.m., said Everett police Lt. Robert Goetz.

The Everett Police Department Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation at the request of the Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered that the dead man was related to a Snohomish County deputy, Goetz said.

Everett police investigators interviewed the homeowner, a man in his 60s, Saturday. He was not charged or arrested, Goetz said.

Police said the homeowner reported hearing what sounded like someone trying to break in, armed himself with a handgun, went to the back door and saw the 19-year-old on the property, Goetz said. The homeowner told police he warned the man several times he was armed and told him to leave the property. The man ignored the warnings and advanced toward the homeowner, who fired his weapon.