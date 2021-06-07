ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Steve McDonald said the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door. The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave.

He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave, KCPQ reported. It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice. Investigators said it wasn’t a home invasion.

The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged. It doesn’t appear the homeowner knew the man.

The Everett Police Department has taken over the investigation of this shooting, at the request of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. That’s because the person killed is a family member of a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office employee.