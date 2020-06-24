A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during an argument over drugs in downtown Seattle Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at Sixth Avenue and Seneca Street at 9:45 p.m., Seattle police said in a statement. The caller, a local nurse, said she was driving the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where officers interviewed him.

Police believe the shooter and victim know each other, but the victim was unwilling to identify the suspect, the statement said.

Gang unit detectives will continue to investigate the shooting, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.