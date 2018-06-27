A probable cause affidavit filed by police says the officer placed a video camera in a teddy bear in the bedroom of his friend's young teenage daughter.

YAKIMA — A Yakama tribal police officer has been indicted on federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Tuesday the indictment against officer Lorenzo Mendez was filed June 19 in U.S. District Court.

A probable cause affidavit filed by police says Mendez placed a video camera in a teddy bear in the bedroom of his friend’s young teenage daughter.

The affidavit says the friend discovered three videos of the daughter nude on Mendez’s phone along with several other videos and images of the girl.

The indictment says when police searched his home and vehicle they found more than 50 grams of meth and 7.5 grams of heroin in small bags.

It wasn’t immediately known if Mendez has obtained a lawyer.