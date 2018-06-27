The 34-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult, four counts of second-degree theft and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

TACOMA — Prosecutors say a Tacoma nursing home caregiver is accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of jewelry from dementia patients while they slept.

The News Tribune reports a 34-year-old woman was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult, four counts of second-degree theft and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Charging documents say family members of patients at a Tacoma memory care center began reporting last year that the patients’ rings were missing.

The ring thefts started less than two weeks after the woman was hired. No more ring thefts have been reported since the woman was fired.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

The woman’s arraignment is scheduled for July 9.