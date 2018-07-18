The defendant had claimed he fired in self-defense after the victim threatened him with a knife.
PORT ORCHARD — A Kitsap County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a man while he was sleeping.
The Kitsap Sun reports 22-year-old Robert Hackett was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says Hackett, a woman and the victim were inside a house in Manchester in January after spending the day together. Hackett later shot the victim in the arm while he slept. The man then jumped out a window and ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.
Hackett had claimed he fired in self-defense after the victim threatened him with a knife.
