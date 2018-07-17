Michael D. Keaton, who was wearing a bright-colored shirt and a reflective vest, was walking "well off the roadway" around 7 a.m. Saturday when he was struck, authorities said.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old Washington man has turned herself in.
The Kitsap Sun reports Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson says Ali Rochelle Giannini is being held on $1 million bail in the Kitsap County Jail after turning herself in Monday.
Giannini will be charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.
Authorities say Michael D. Keaton, of South Kitsap, was struck while walking “well off the roadway” around 7 a.m. Saturday. Keaton was wearing a bright-colored shirt and a reflective vest. He was found dead on the scene.
Traffic investigators determined the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that Giannini is alleged to have been driving went onto the shoulder.
Giannini has an outstanding no-bail felony warrant out of Thurston County for possession of methamphetamine and OxyContin, as well as other warrants.
___
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/