Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Hastings said there's been more firefighters assaulted on calls than ever before, and they've also subjected to swarming by unruly crowds, and had gear from their engines and aid cars stolen.
The Seattle fire department says it’s adding new safety precautions, including bulletproof vests and deploying more officials, because of recent incidents near homeless camps.
KOMO-TV reports that fire crew members will wear bulletproof vests and respond to emergencies in larger groups in an area of downtown that is busy with homeless shelters and tent encampments.
In May, two fire crew members responding to an emergency at the Union Gospel Mission called for police assistance because they felt they were in danger after being swarmed and slapped.
