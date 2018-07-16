Witnesses told police the man was hitting a woman in front of an apartment when several other people tried to stop him.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man who was assaulting a woman in Yakima is dead himself after he was struck with a baton or baseball bat as witnesses intervened.
Authorities say the fight happened late Sunday night outside the Connections Transitional Apartments. Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old man who lived at the complex sitting outside with a head injury. He died at a hospital.
Yakima police say they are trying to identify the people who intervened.
