YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man who was assaulting a woman in Yakima is dead after he was struck with a baton or baseball bat as witnesses intervened.

Authorities say the fight happened late Sunday night outside the Connections Transitional Apartments. Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old man who lived at the complex sitting outside with a head injury. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses told police the man was hitting a woman in front of the apartment when several other people tried to stop him.

Yakima Police spokesman Mike Bastinelli said Monday afternoon that the man did not die from head trauma.

Bastinelli says a 38-year-old man who allegedly struck the other man was arrested and will be charged with assault.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.