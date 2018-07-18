Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after Kingdom Halls were attacked in Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Federal investigators say the shooting and three arsons at places of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses in western Washington state are connected.
KOMO-TV reports authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after Kingdom Halls were attacked in Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm.
The church in Olympia was burned earlier this month. It also was set on fire along with a church in Tumwater in March. The Yelm church was shot at in May.
Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza says all four attacks are considered hate crimes.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating along with local agencies.
ATF Special Agent Darek G. Pleasants says authorities are concerned that there could be additional attacks, which could result in injury or death.
