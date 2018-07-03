The fire began at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An early morning fire has heavily damaged a place of worship in Olympia that was targeted by arson earlier this year.
The Olympia Fire Department said on Twitter that the blaze began at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s the same place that was damaged in an early morning fire in March. Olympia Police released surveillance video of the arsonist in that fire hoping for leads but no arrests have been made in that case.
KIRO-TV reports that a person of interest was taken into custody several blocks from Tuesday’s fire.
Most Read Local Stories
- Man shot gun from deck, forcing hours-long closure of Lake City Way, police say
- Q&A: Seattle's plastic straw ban now in effect; here's what you need to know
- Group says it has 360,000 signatures to put gun-safety measure on Washington's November ballot
- Forest Service closes target-shooting area near Greenwater following residents' complaints
- Oregon woman killed in I-5 collision near Arlington caused by wrong-way driver
No one was inside the church at the time.
Authorities are investigating.