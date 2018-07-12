The Pierce County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a woman in an SUV who was allegedly driving erratically in Tacoma when she rammed the patrol vehicle twice before speeding away, authorities said.

The News Tribune reports the deputy tried to pull over a woman in an SUV who was allegedly driving erratically in Tacoma Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the motorist rammed the patrol vehicle twice before speeding away.

The sheriff’s office says authorities eventually got the SUV to spin out and stop and the 28-year-old woman was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the woman told deputies she swallowed a baggie of methamphetamine so she was taken to a hospital.

She was booked on suspicion of assault, eluding police and on a corrections warrant.

The deputy suffered neck and back injuries and was taken to a hospital. The corrections officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.